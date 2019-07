- The boyfriend of a pregnant mom was arraigned Thursday on charges that he severely shook his girlfriend's baby, leaving the young child in critical condition.

Luke Sementelli, 21, was charged with three counts of child abuse after Brighton Police said a 1-year-old boy was severely shaken and hit his head.

The little boy was injured on Sunday when he was pushed to the floor three times, hit his head, and also was 'shaken feverishly'. The person responsible, police say, is Sementelli.

He was visibly upset during his video arraignment on Thursday.

"Is there anyway that I can have my family back?" he said.

Sementelli has a lengthy criminal history, including drug charges, juvenile offenses, and failing to appear in court, all in the state of Florida.

"In 2018 he was convicted of domestic violence, all in the state of Florida so he really has no ties to Michigan," said Livingston County Prosecutor Kimberly Morrison

But it's the violence of these charges that are disturbing.

"These allegations involved the defendat physically assaulting a 14-month-old baby multiple times," Morrison said.

The little boy was taken to St. Joseph's in Woodland and later transferred to Children's Hospital and is on a ventilator with injuries consistent with shaken baby syndrome. He's currently suffering seizures and is still in critical condition.

During his court appearance, Sementelli cried as he was ordered held on a $250,000 cash bond. He was ordered to have no contact with the child or the child's mother.

He'll be back in court again on July 30 for a conference and August 6 for a preliminary exam. If convicted, he's looking at up to 10 years in prison.