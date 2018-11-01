Mom thanks Warren police for saving son's life, wants child abuse registry

- It was five years ago when little Wyatt was completely defenseless. It was also five years ago when Warren police stepped in to save his life.

Wyatt is six years old but five years ago Thursday, when he was just a year old, his father's girlfriend took the crying baby from his crib and nearly killed him.

"She picked Wyatte up, shook him violently, cracking a couple of his ribs, tearing the gum line of his mouth and causing severe brain injury is and basically put him back in the crib," Warren Police Detective Don Seidl said.

The woman was eventually convicted of child abuse and sentenced to 33 months to 10 years in prison. She's still in prison.

Wyatt's journey has been a challenge ever since. He's had multiple surgeries over the years and is showing some improvement, his mom Erica Hammel said.

"He is cognitively impaired, developmentally delayed. He's completely blind in his left eye, but other than that he just started speaking this year," she said.

Now, Wyatt is trying to change the law by setting up a child abuse registry. Similar to the sex offender registry, anyone convicted of child abuse would have to register their address. The law is pending in the legislature.

"We have a right to know as a public - grandparents, babysitters, anyone - what people have been convicted of. These are the worst crimes out there," Hammel said.

She's hopeful the bill will be taken up in the lame duck session

This story isn't just about the law, it's also about Detective Seidl, who saved the boy's life in 2013.

"It's a very humbling experience. I'm not used to it. I'm used to, once the prosecution is over, it's on to the next case, on to the next victim. This is huge," Seidl said.