Mother of boy killed in hit and run says she forgives his killer

- Little Brandyn Starks was crossing the street to go to a neighborhood park when he was struck and killed in a hit and run.

"Brandyn is my biggest hero, he taught me everything," said Brandy Starks, his mother. "Unfortunately I didn't learn from him until he passed away."

Months after losing her little boy, the mother of 8-year-old Brandyn of Detroit says she can't help but think of the pain Stephen Williams - the man who killed him - must be feeling, along with his family.

She says has forgiven the man who killed him.

"I know if Brandyn was here, if he had survived the accident, that he would've forgiven Mr. Williams."

Back in April, prosecutors say 27-year-old Stephen Williams of Ecorse hit and killed the little boy as he was crossing Fort Sreet to go to the park with his brothers.

"I just can't for the life of me imagine what was going on that was so important, you were going 70 miles an hour across the street from a park," Brandy Starks said.

Williams has since been charged with reckless driving causing death, operating with a suspended license and failure to stop at the the scene of an accident causing death.

"He didn't just leave one of my children," she said. "He left Brandyn to die in the street and he left my other three teenagers to watch."

On Friday prosecutors accepted what's called a Cobb's Plea from Williams, who essentially pleading guilty to the charges with an idea of what his sentence will be.

"With him being a habitual offender, they were looking at something between 10 and 30 years," Starks said."The moment she said that, was the first time I've seen anyt remorse in his face through this whole thing."

Witnesses previously told FOX 2 the young boy's death was horrific, saying Williams who was driving a Chevy Tahoe, slammed into Brandyn, throwing him into the air and out of his shoes and socks. Witnesses added that Williams sped up, dragging the boy before taking off.

"I'm sad to know that even when he came to terms with everything, he never offered an apology," Starks said.

As she stays strong this Labor Day, Brandyn's mother plans to speak at Williams' sentencing.

"As everyone knows he had his red wagon with him the day he was hit," she said.

Her family plans to wear T-shirts made from a tattoo Brandyn's father got after losing him.

"This is an autism piece of a puzzle," she said, point5ing at the design on the shirt.

As Brandy Starks remembers her son for his infectious grin, playful personality and generous spirit, she says she will always remind herself of his ability to forgive.

"Maybe Brandyn couldn't be saved, so my prayer is that maybe he can," she said.



MORE:

Testimony: Hit-and-run driver that killed boy in SW Detroit was going nearly 70

Witness: Boy, 8, knocked out of socks and shoes in fatal hit-and-run

Right now Williams is due back in court September 21st, when he is expected to be sentenced.

