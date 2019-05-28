< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="409398872" data-article-version="1.0">Mother of suspected I-94 shooter: 'he didn't do it'</h1>

<p><strong class='dateline'>DETROIT (FOX 2)</strong> - A man accused of shooting at cars on I-94 near I-275 is behind bars as his family claims there is no way he could've pulled the trigger.</p> <div class="story-meta">
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 28 2019 05:23PM EDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-409398872" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>DETROIT (FOX 2)</strong> - A man accused of shooting at cars on I-94 near I-275 is behind bars as his family claims there is no way he could've pulled the trigger.</p><p>"Detectives in unmarked cars. It was real surprising to see them out here - I didn't know what was going on," a neighbor said.</p><p>The 25-year-old suspect was arrested at the Barrington Apartments in Romulus, accused of shooting at cars back-to-back nights. Police said one shooting was reported early Monday morning and the other was reported Tuesday around 1 a.m. Police said Tuesday they believe the shootings are connected.</p><p><strong>RELATED:</strong></p> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/local-news/suspect-in-custody-after-two-freeway-shootings-along-i-94-near-275" target="_blank"><strong>Suspect in custody after two freeway shootings along I-94 near 275</strong></a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/local-news/msp-investigate-another-shooting-situation-on-eastbound-94-near-i-275-in-van-buren" target="_blank"><strong>Another freeway shooting reported on EB I-94 near I-275 in Van Buren Twp</strong></a></li> </ul> <p>However, the suspect's mother told FOX 2 there's no way he did it.</p><p>"I know he didn't do it. I know my son didn't do it," she said.</p><p>She said her son was not responsible for the shootings because he works overnights.</p><p>"He's a truck driver over the road," she said.</p><p>She said he typically works around midnight and that 9, 10, 11 p.m is when he leaves for work. But Michigan State Police are confident they have the right person.</p><p>"We got a lot of help from Romulus Police Department. It was an individual that was known to them. They were able to piece some things together with our detectives and were able to go out there and execute a search warrant and take a person into custody," MSP Lt. Mike Shaw said.</p><p>No one was hurt in either of the shootings but at least two cars were shot at and damaged. Shaw said they're working on learning what a motive could be. <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET -->
<section class="module mod-story-snippet">
<header class="mod-header no_header_style">
<h3>More Local News Stories</h3>
</header>
<div class="mod-content">
<ul class="list media">
<li>
<h4>Following hospitalization for stroke, people in Detroit wish Dan Gilbert a speedy recovery</h4>
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 28 2019 05:53PM EDT</span></p>
<p>Despite his ascendance to real estate royalty, many were reminded of one person's mortality after Dan Gilbert's hospitalization.</p><p>At 57 years old, Gilbert has conquered much of the business world in his ventures to revitalize Detroit. On Tuesday, many paid the entrepreneur a thank you and hoped for a speedy recovery after learning he had suffered a stroke.</p><p>"Just seeing the city come to life, how much of an impact even Dan Gilbert has made surrounding us. It's been incredible," said one woman.</p>
</li>
<li>
<h4>Reclaiming the neighborhood on Detroit's east side</h4>
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 28 2019 05:43PM EDT</span></p>
<p>For years, in a neighborhood on Detroit's east side, people were afraid to leave their homes during the day. On Tuesday, many paid the entrepreneur a thank you and hoped for a speedy recovery after learning he had suffered a stroke.</p><p>"Just seeing the city come to life, how much of an impact even Dan Gilbert has made surrounding us. David LeValley.</p>
</li>
</ul>
</div>
</section>
<!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> Then a family from the suburbs moved in - and it all started to change." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Reclaiming the neighborhood on Detroit's east side</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Roop Raj</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 28 2019 05:43PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>For years, in a neighborhood on Detroit's east side, people were afraid to leave their homes during the day. Then a family from the suburbs moved in - and it all started to change.</p><p>The homes on Eastburn Street in Detroit were falling victim to drugs as crime fluorished in the Regent Park neighborhood between Kelly Road and Vernier.</p><p>When Juanita Williams and her family moved in, they lived in fear.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/mother-and-father-of-3-killed-bodies-discovered-miles-apart-in-detroit" title="Mother and father of 3 killed, bodies discovered miles apart in Detroit" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/28/Mother_and_father_of_3_killed__bodies_di_0_7319870_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/28/Mother_and_father_of_3_killed__bodies_di_0_7319870_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/28/Mother_and_father_of_3_killed__bodies_di_0_7319870_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/28/Mother_and_father_of_3_killed__bodies_di_0_7319870_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/28/Mother_and_father_of_3_killed__bodies_di_0_7319870_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Police have identified a man's body found Sunday and a woman's body found Monday in Detroit as the parents of three children, but are still looking for suspects and motives." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Mother and father of 3 killed, bodies discovered miles apart in Detroit</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 28 2019 05:21PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 28 2019 05:24PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Police have identified a man's body found Sunday and a woman's body found Monday in Detroit as the parents of three children, but are still looking for suspects and motives.</p><p>According to police, a woman's body was found near Canfield Street and Pennsylvania Street around 11:30 a.m. Monday and has been identified by her family as Clarinda Rose, a mother of three girls.</p><p>"She was found at Pennsylvania and Canfield and we had a male victim who was found within a few hours of her not too far away, a couple miles away," said Detroit Assistant Chief 