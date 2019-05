- A man accused of shooting at cars on I-94 near I-275 is behind bars as his family claims there is no way he could've pulled the trigger.

"Detectives in unmarked cars. It was real surprising to see them out here - I didn't know what was going on," a neighbor said.

The 25-year-old suspect was arrested at the Barrington Apartments in Romulus, accused of shooting at cars back-to-back nights. Police said one shooting was reported early Monday morning and the other was reported Tuesday around 1 a.m. Police said Tuesday they believe the shootings are connected.

However, the suspect's mother told FOX 2 there's no way he did it.

"I know he didn't do it. I know my son didn't do it," she said.

She said her son was not responsible for the shootings because he works overnights.

"He's a truck driver over the road," she said.

She said he typically works around midnight and that 9, 10, 11 p.m is when he leaves for work. But Michigan State Police are confident they have the right person.

"We got a lot of help from Romulus Police Department. It was an individual that was known to them. They were able to piece some things together with our detectives and were able to go out there and execute a search warrant and take a person into custody," MSP Lt. Mike Shaw said.

No one was hurt in either of the shootings but at least two cars were shot at and damaged. Shaw said they're working on learning what a motive could be. The suspect's mother said she is trying to get his employer to verify that he was working when the shootings took place.

"He's a good kid - a young boy trying to work for a living, take care of his family," she said.