- Charges are pending for a 25-year-old Pontiac man after a woman said he tried to grab and take her 3-year-old daughter multiple times outside a liquor store in Pontiac.

It happened outside the Star Liquor Store on East Auburn Road Saturday morning around 10:15, June 15.

The woman told police a man tried to grab her daughter, and that she yelled at him and was able to scare him off. But then she said he came back around a second time and grabbed the girl again and tried to pull her away.

A woman who was with them pulled out a can of pepper spray and threatened the man with it, and he let go of the girl and ran off.

Police were called and they found the man nearby and were able to take him into custody, where he's being held while charges are pending.

The man from Pontiac currently has an active mental health order out of Wayne County Circuit Court.