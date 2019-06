- Flames pouring from a Taylor apartment at the Harrison Glen townhomes put an end to a barricaded gunman who Detroit Police say was a suspect wanted for murdering his brother-in-law.

But for one family this was not an end, it was just the beginning.

"The fire department told us that the fire did roll over and go into my apartment," Chelsea Dye said after losing her apartment in police stand-off fire.

BARRICADED GUNMAN ARRESTED AFTER STANDOFF IN TAYLOR

This happened on June 10th, Chelsea Dye and her two little girls ages 7 and 3 were not home at the time, but by the time they arrived the hours long stand-off with police was over.

Fox 2 heard the sound of what police say was tear gas being deployed in order to get the suspect to surrender, minutes later a fire started.

For days now the Dye family has been bouncing from hotel to hotel room trying to find a new place to call home. In the meantime they will have to replace all the belongings lost in the fire.

"It's literally like starting over from nothing," Dye said.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the family get back on their feet.

"If you can help me donate whatever you can, I'm also taking, household things too, that people are donating," she said.

Arson investigators are still working to determine how the fire started and who was responsible.

"I will get a fire report from the fire department when the investigation is done," she said.

We are told the suspect tried to run after the fire, and he was taken into custody. Police say he is responsible for a fatal shooting that happened in Detroit in the 7000 block of Dexter back on May 27th.