- Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle accident in Garden City that happened while police were pursuing the motorcycle driver.

Michigan State Police say an Inkster police officer saw a motorcycle on Middlebelt Road run a red light in front of them Tuesday night. The officer turned on their lights and tried to pull over the driver, but the driver didn't stop.

The officer followed the motorcycle northbound on Henry Ruff, where police say the driver went through a red light again and ran into the side of a SMART bus.

The driver was rushed to the hospital and was pronounced dead.

MSP says the entire pursuit was recorded cameras inside the Inkster police car. MSP has not released the video.

The motorcycle driver has not yet been named, but MSP says he's a 40-year-old male from Westland.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.