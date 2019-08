- A motorcyclist is dead after an accident that happened Friday morning around 11:00 in the area of West 7 Mile and the Lodge Freeway.

Detroit Police say the victim, a 36-year-old man, rear ended a 2017 Dodge Journey that was stopped at a stop sign. The victim was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

As of right now, police are not saying if alcohol played a role.

