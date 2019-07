- Detroit Police are investigating a hit and run that happened Sunday morning right before 12:30 on Southfield service drive and Schoolcraft.

Police say the victim, a John Doe, was traveling southbound on Southfield service drive on a 2007 Harley Davidson when he was hit by a suspect driving in an unknown car that was traveling at a high speed in the same direction. The driver of the car then fled the scene.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital where he is currently in critical condition.

Police have not released a description of the suspect or car involved in the accident.

