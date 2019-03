- Around 12:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon, MSP received calls about a box truck that was on fire in the Wooded area of EB I-94 and Ecorse Rd in Taylor.

When first arriving to the scene, the fire department was unable to locate the driver. After searching for a bit, the driver was located and pronounced dead on the scene.

Eastbound I-94 is being shut down at Middlebelt for the investigation.

