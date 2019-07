- The Michigan State Police Lansing Post is investigating a deadly crash that happened Friday evening around 8 on the intersection of Business 127 and Cutler Road in Dewitt Township.

The initial investigation indicated that a MSP trooper was driving westbound on Cutler Road when a semi-truck that was traveling northbound on Business 127 collided into them. As a result of the collision, a second crash occurred involving a car that was driving in the opposite direction on Business 127.

The driver that was driving in the opposite direction has been identified as a 26-year Dewitt Township resident. That driver was pronounced dead on the scene.

The Clinton County Sheriff's Office, Dewitt Township Police, and the Dewitt Fire Department all assisted MSP at the scene.

As of right now, the crash is still under investigation.

