- Drivers around metro Detroit will want to keep their eyes on the roads today and their foot off the gas pedal.

Michigan State Police will be targeting distracted and aggressive drivers, along with speeders on select interstates in Oakland and Wayne counties. They're calling it Operation Slower to Lower, with the goal being to reduce the number of traffic crashes.

"There's nothing worse than having to go to somebody's house, knock on the door and let them know their loved one's not going to ever come back home because of a traffic crash," says Michigan State Police Lt. Michael Shaw.

Troopers plan to be in the target areas through the evening rush hour on Wednesday.

The target areas are:

I-96 between Beck and Wixom roads

Southfield Freeway between Michigan Avenue and Outer Drive

I-75 between M-59 and Sashabaw Road

The Lodge between Wyoming and Linwood

We're told they will be in both marked and unmarked vehicles looking for those breaking the law.

"Pay attention to what you are doing, put the phone down, drive the speed limit, give yourselves enough distances between you and the car in front of you and you'll be totally fine; you won't see any of us out there in your rear view mirror," Shaw says.

A similar effort on Ford Road in Dearborn and M-10 in Detroit in recent months led to hundreds of people being pulled over, and many costly tickets being handed out.