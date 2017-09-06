MSP raids 5 locations in Detroit, Taylor related to 3 homicides

- The Michigan State Police Department and several other local law enforcement agencies are serving search warrants across five locations in Metro Detroit related to 3 ongoing homicides.

According to Michigan State Police, the major case unit served the warrants in Detroit and Taylor and they're in conjunction with three ongoing homicide investigations. MSP says they're searching four locations in Detroit and one in Taylor and that all five are secure and there's no threat to the public.

MSP said that five people were taken into custody in connection to the warrants and they are still searching the scenes. The father of one of the suspects arrested at a home on Allendale in Detroit said they weren't doing anything wrong.

"They're doing their thing. They're doing their thing and they don't bother me, they're alright," Winston El said.

El told FOX 2 that his daughter didn't have any outstanding warrants.

"Well, you know like traffic that's it. They took her down and now I've got to go to court tomorrow and see if we can get her out," he said. "The only thing she may do is drink, that's it."

FOX 2 is not releasing her name until there's a formal arraignment. According to court documents, she does have a warrant for armed robbery.

Other court documents show that one person associated with this house has a conviction for bribing jurors in 1998 and absconded from probation 17 years ago. Another person had a cocaine conviction.

"Anything else that goes on she don't know nothing about it," he said.

Other than the Allendale raid, law enforcement would not reveal other details or locations.