UAW teams from Ford and General Motors were on hand Tuesday as Fiat Chrysler began contract negotiations with the union -- the last of the Big Three to shake hands and start the process.

"In February, we had an awesome announcement that we will build the first new assembly plant in Detroit city limits in three decades," Mark Stewart, COO of FCA North America said.

Stewart elicited applause for Fiat Chrysler's new assembly plant coming to Detroit, struck a unifying tone while also emphasizing the new direction the industry is headed. It's a transformation fueled by new technology, electrification and the environment.