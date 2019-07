- A multiple car crash on I-96 westbound has caused a closure of the freeway in Green Oak Township.

The crash occurred near Kensington Tuesday evening. Michigan State Police said that drivers suffered only minor injuries.

State police said that low visibility, road conditions and speed were contributing factors in crash. About 30 vehicles were involved in the initial crash, six crashes then followed as traffic backed up involving two to three more vehicles in each.

MSP said that the freeway is closed between Kensington and Pleasant Valley until further notice. MDOT advises drivers to exit I-96 westbound to Grand River or use M-14 to NB 23.

FOX 2 photographer Joe Smith, Jr. drove through the area and shot video with his camera phone (above).

Low visibility, road conditions and speed appear to be contributing factors at this time. MSP is on scene with the Livingston County SO, Brighton Fire Dept. and EMS. — MSP First District (@MSPFirstDist) July 17, 2019