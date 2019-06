- Part of of M-14 is closed in Washtenaw County Monday morning for a fatal accident involving several semi trucks. One caught on fire, killing one person.

The area closed down is the eastbound lanes of M-14 from I-94 to Main Street. It's expected to be closed for hours.

The Ann Arbor Township Fire Department tells us a semi truck hauling auto parts lost control, rolled on its side and caught fire. The driver was caught inside and died.

For a detour, take I-94 eastbound to northbound US-23. Westbound travel will be slowgoing in the area as well.

The fire official also tells us diesel fuel leaked into the Huron River, and they set up booms to stop it from spreading.

Expect the closure and traffic delays into the afternoon hours.