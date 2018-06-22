Murder of Tyler brothers in NW Detroit still unsolved 1 year later

- A double murder of two brothers has gone unsolved for a year - Ronald and Donald Tyler, gunned down in northwest Detroit.

The killer is still at large and the neighborhood will not rest until it gets justice. Community leaders canvassed the area of in hopes of getting somebody to say something.

Rev. Malik Shabazz has been working with the family and leading the efforts from the streets as an activist.

FOX 2: "How many conversations like those have you had to have and are you sick of having them?"

"Yes," he said. "All the time, it is heart-wrenching. Every day the death, the destruction, the murder. We have to do better."

Shabazz and others were canvassing the area of Fenmore Street on Friday over the murders of the Tyler brothers one year ago.

"A $2,500 reward from Crime Stoppers, it's anonymous," yelled one activist from a bullhorn to the street.

FOX 2: "What's the biggest challenge when you come face-to-face with the community, with the residents of Detroit?"

"Fear, clap back, retaliation, apathy and people are overwhelmed," Shabazz said.

"Just because I didn't know these two brothers, does not mean I'm not connected to them," said Wanda Akilah-Redmond, community leader. "What happened to them, yesterday, could happen to me or one of mine tomorrow. "

Police say two men were seen running from a house the night of the murders and the vehicle used was a dark blue or black early 2000s Chevrolet Impala or Alero.

FOX 2: "Somebody saw something. How do you get that somebody to talk?"

"What I would like to see, is for us to be as outraged about murder when we commit murder against one another as we are when the police commit murder against us," said Redmond. "It's wrong. No matter who commits the murder, wrong is wrong. But we need more energy, we need more compassion, we need people to stand up and speak up before it happens."

Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,500 reward for information that leads to an arrest. Call 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

