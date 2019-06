- Brenda Burton says her 19-year-old son; O'Sean Lockett went missing back in July of 2015. His body was found two months later in a Detroit sewer.

Lockett was shot four times in the head.

Demanding answers, Detroiters rallied around a Detroit mother - after losing her son then, finding his body only after seeing a Facebook post from a city employee.

"Here is a parent who lost her son," said Rev. W.J. Rideout what are you going to do about this, city of Detroit."

"My son's aunt's best friend was drinking her coffee on Facebook," said Brenda Burton, Lockett's mother. "And (she) saw a gentleman that works for water board department post 'How ironic I found a body floating in the sewer.’"

Burton says she then went to the scene but police and DWSD employees were already gone when she says she spotted her son's body under a manhole cover.

"We lift the top off the sewer, it wasn't even all the way on," Burton said "And there's my son's body as white as snow at the top of the sewer."

Burton sued the city and that employee calling the Facebook post reckless - but Burton lost the lawsuit.

"We believe that we met that burden of gross negligence - or at the minimum recklessness, in this particular instance," said attorney Vanessa Fluker "And we also sued for intentional infliction of emotional distress."

The Michigan Court of Appeals denied her request to reinstate the lawsuit, saying the post may have been "thoughtless" but it wasn't "utterly intolerable in a civilized society."

Burton's attorney filed another appeal last week.

"Now no one wants to be responsible for what I call dropping the ball," said Burton.

FOX 2 reached out to the city's water and sewerage department - but has not received a comment yet.

Detroit police are unable to comment much further, saying they can't comment on pending litigation.

And that's not good enough for these folks who protested Tuesday, calling for the city and the police department to investigate.

"I am calling on them to look into this matter," said Rideout. "To find out which officers dropped the ball. Find out which police officers didn't do their job that day."

"Produce the records from that day and then I want it to be taken care of," Burton said. "I want justice."