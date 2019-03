- The National Weather Service now says that four tornadoes have been confirmed through mid-Michigan Thursday night.

Both Shiawassee and Genesee Township each had two tornadoes apiece as the severe weather rolled through, the service said Friday.

Shiawassee: The stronger, southern tornado which occurred Thursday evening near Vernon near Britton Road and I-69. The E-2 tornado had estimated peak winds up to 125 miles per hour. The length and width of the twister's path is still being determined.

The first tornado occurred just to the southwest of Corunna touching down at Bennington Greens Drive and Innsbrook Drive. The EF-0 had peak winds of 80 miles an hour over a path length of 6.4 miles. and max width of 75 yards.

Genesee: The first tornado occurred Thursday south of Flushing touching down on Nichols Road south of Corunna Road before traveling northeast to Calkins Road. The EF-0 tornado had estimated peak winds of 85 miles per hour with a path length of eight miles and max width of 75 yards.

The second was confirmed in Genesee at the intersection of Stanley and Bray roads. Also an EF-0, it carried estimated peak winds of 80 miles an hour with a path length of 6.5 miles and max width of 75 yards.

| For more information: weather.gov/dtx/190314tornadoevent