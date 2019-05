- A 21-year-old woman was killed when she hit an overpass support overnight on I-75.

The northbound side at I-94 was closed for several hours Thursday morning as investigators were on scene. The road reopened just after 9:30 a.m.

When troopers arrived the woman was found dead. Michigan State police says she was driving her Ford SUV when she lost control and crashed.

Police are still investigating but say alcohol or drug use may be a factor.

It's unknown if she was wearing a seatbelt.

Police have not yet given the name of the victim.