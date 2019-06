- A new adventure park is opening up this summer in metro Detroit.

Another location of TreeRunner Adventure Park is opening June 21 at Oakland University in Rochester. Like other TreeRunner parks, you'll find multiple high ropes courses and ziplining.

This park will have over 60 obstacles and zip lines, with three different difficulty levels. There's five different courses in all. Kids 7 years and older are welcome to play.

The park is located on the corner of Walton and Adams on Oakland University's campus.

Hours of operation will be as follows for general admission starting on June 21, 2019:

Mondays - By reservation for group reservations only

Tuesdays through Thursdays - 9 am to 10 pm

Fridays and Saturdays - 9 am to 11 pm

Sundays - 9 am to 8 pm

You can get more information about the park online here.