- A former girls basketball coach in Macomb County will spend at least seven years in prison and will have to register as a sex offender after he was caught with a student in the parking lot of a Troy hotel and had sex with her multiple times.

Latwan Turner, 44, pleaded guilty to three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of gross indecency in June. He was sentenced Wednesday to 7 to 15 years and has to register as a sex offender for life.

Turner was arrested earlier this year in February at a Red Roof Inn at 11 Mile and Dequindre, where he was seen with a 17-year-old student. Turner was the varsity girls basketball coach at New Haven High School.

The student is also a member of the team and Turner was charged with having sex with her multiple times in January and February.

The prosecutor says the acts are believed to have taken place in his car at various locations, the last being the Red Roof Inn.

Turner could have gotten 20 years in prison, 15 for the CSC charges and five for gross indecency.

The brother of the teenage girl is a police officer in Metro Detroit and says Turner is a predator who was grooming the girl.

"We were lied to, we trusted him with the safety of our sister," he said. "As I think back to how he interacted with her and other girls and the signs were there. I missed all the signs."

Investigators say their sexual relationship went on for months - possibly longer - but her brother doesn't know why this man did this.

"There are plenty of women these guy's age. You don't have to go to a female 26 years younger than you. It's not right," he said.

Originally, Turner told police that the teen was his girlfriend until it later was revealed he was her coach.