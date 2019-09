- There's a new boss in Oakland County and he sat down on Thursday to meet his neighbors in Macomb County.

New Oakland County Executive David Coulter sat down with Mark Hackel in downtown Rochester for their first official meeting since Coulter was tabbed to succeed L. Brooks Patterson in August.

But the two aren't strangers. Hackel and Coulter have known each other for a while and both said it was important to work together and be on the same page.

So what did they talk about? There was speculation that they would discuss a regional transit system, something Patterson was opposed to, but both said it didn't come up.

Hear what they both had to say in the video above.