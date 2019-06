- Penske Logistics' new cooler and freezer distribution facility in Romulus is called the "Michigan Fresh Center"

"We spent about $100 million to make sure we had the right material and handling equipment, the right design for the facility, the right space, the freezers, the banana rooms, etc," said Mark Altman, Penske Logistics.

On Tuesday the company and community leaders celebrated the grand opening of the center that will service Penske's client - The Kroger Company in Michigan which includes its stores, pharmacies and gas centers.

Kroger says the center will allow them to supply their stores with fresher products daily.

"We do similar work for them in Indiana and Texas so they turned to us to do something here on a quick timeframe," Altman.

But this center offers more than fresh food - but jobs.

"The big thing is it is bringing 400-plus jobs to the city of Romulus," said Wayne County Executive Warren Evans. "It is another addition to the economic development that's going on in Wayne County."

And the mayor of Romulus hopes the new facility will create ever more job opportunities for the area.

"We hope also that it will bring other development along with it," Romulus Mayor Leroy Burcroff. "We have undeveloped land around this airport, so this is going to be part of catalyst program to bring more jobs to region."