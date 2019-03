- New virtual reality arcade opens in Westland

The old school 1980s arcade may be a thing of the past-- but a first of its kind virtual reality arcade in Westland, could be taking its place.

It is called "The Sandbox" and it just opened this week. One hour at the virtual reality arcade is about 30 bucks - but you can buy more or less time and there are discounts for birthdays and groups.

FOX 2's Derek Kevra went to check it out. Watch the video above for more.

>>To visit The Sand Box's Facebook page, CLICK HERE.