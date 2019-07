- With a new NFL season comes new hopes and new dreams, but one writer isn't expecting much from the Detroit Lions.

USA Today's Nate Davis released his annual NFL record predictions, evaluating the Lions as among the bottom of the league. He predicted Detroit will finish the upcoming season with a 3-13 record.

It's about that time ... my annual NFL record projections for all 32 teams: https://t.co/kSsiMbTMCH pic.twitter.com/y6hyWWyxc5 — Nate Davis (@ByNateDavis) July 22, 2019

The prediction comes after a busy offseason for the Lions unafraid to spend some dough.

On the defensive end, Detroit landed former defensive end Trey Flowers, signing him to a massive $90 million contract. The Lions beefed up the cornerback spot a bit to help Darius Slay out, signing Justin Coleman to a four-year $36 million deal.

To help on the offensive front, Detroit signed wideout Danny Amendola and bolstered the tight end position with first-round pick T.J. Hockenson and free agent Jesse James.

The Lions do have some tough matchups on the schedule, facing the Los Angeles Chargers (12-4) and the Kansas City Chiefs (12-4) within the first four weeks. Not to mention two trips to the West Coast in the first half of the season to play the Arizona Cardinals and the Oakland Raiders.

Jeremy Reisman of SB Nation's Pride of Detroit took a look at how Davis' predictions have fared in the past.

"Last year, he predicted the Lions to go 6-10. They went 6-10. In 2017, he predicted the Lions to go 5-11. They went 9-7. In 2016, he predicted the Lions to go 7-9. They went 9-7. In 2015, he predicted the Lions to go 7-9. They went 7-9. In 2014, he predicted the Lions to go 4-12. They went 11-5."

Davis's predictions were correct in 2018 and 2015, but pretty far off in 2017 and 2014. Either way, they're predictions and don't mean a whole lot.

