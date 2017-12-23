Northville police seek woman who stole 80 handmade teddy bears

- Northville Township police are searching for a woman who stole handmade teddy bears that were supposed to be given to children of battered women.

At the headquarters for Aisin North America, an auto supplier, employees stuffed 200 teddy bears that were to be donated to three Oakland County charities, including the Haven Shelter for Battered and Abused Woman.

The teddy bears were put in bags and left in the lobby for pickup when a woman showed up Wednesday and said she was with the shelter. She took 80 teddy bears that were meant to help children cope.

"This is one of the worst opportunities to take advantage of people," police Lt. Mike Burroughs said.

The real shelter representative left the company with no bears, but Aisin employees bought 80 bears to send to the shelter. Police are still searching for the thief.