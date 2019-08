- The search for a missing/endangered former student banned from Oakland University's campus is over.

Alexander Walker has been located and is safe in Bloomfield Township. Police say he is being helped and that there no longer is a threat of danger.

Police issued the alert for the 25-year-old who was last seen on the East Campus on Saturday, August 3.

According to OU Police, his family said he may be suffering from mental health issues and may be a threat to himself or others. The family says he may have access to weapons.