Obscene graffiti spray painted in Redford neighborhood, on schools

- The f-word and n-word was found scrawled across a fence on Curtis in a Redford neighborhood.

"My daughter's like what did it say - I'm like I don't want to tell you what it said," said Darice Jones.

Jones was driving her young daughter to MacGowan Elementary School when she spotted the offensive graffiti.

"A lot of foul language, too many kids that pass by here," said Jones. "I don't want to see any of the little kids especially the elementary school students seeing that."

But police say the vandal also tagged Redford Union High School nearby and across the street from the elementary school.

"It's pretty messed up," said Aliaya Thomas, a Redford Union graduate. "How they just mess up the school's name like that and mess up these people's fence - it's not right,"

Police say it happened around 10 p.m. Wednesday night possibly part of a Halloween prank. The school discovered it Thursday morning on the side of the building and on the stone historical marker out front. School officials quickly worked to get rid of it.

"The staff here at the school, they were on top of it working on it immediately," said Officer Stefan Bero, Redford police. "Especially one of the groundskeepers here and the director of the facilities. They had people working on it immediately."

Police say they do have surveillance video from the school - the suspect is young, under 18, wearing jeans, a hoodie, and a backpack.

Police not yet releasing the surveillance photos, people in the neighborhood hoping the suspect turns himself in.