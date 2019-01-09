Officer filmed beating mentally ill naked woman charged with assault and misconduct

- The officer caught on camera beating a naked mentally ill woman has been charged with assault and misconduct.

Cpl. Dwayne Jones was seen in a cell phone video last August punching the woman in the head. Family of the woman said that because of the state she was in, officers should have known she wasn't in the right state of mind.

"She's not in her right mind and that should have been taken into consideration," said a family member.

Agreeing with the woman, a prosecutor has charged the nearly 20-year-veterna of the force with misconduct in office, a felony. He's also been charged with assault and battery, a 93 day misdemeanor.

Jone's preliminary exam is scheduled for Feb. 15,