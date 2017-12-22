Officers give gifts instead of tickets

Two Detroit Police officers assigned to the 6th Precinct on Detroit's west side gave a mom the surprise of her year this week.

Police say the officers performed a traffic stop at Trinity and Joy for a broken taillight on Detroit's west side.

They spoke to the driver and found out that she had children in the car, and was low on money for food and literally put two dollars' worth of gas in her car.

Instead of writing her a ticket, the officers pitched in and bought her a $50 dollar gift card, so she could get gas and some food for her and her children.