- A missing 18-year-old girl from Ohio has been found safe in Florida.

According to Van Buren Township police, Heavenly Sloan has been located in Volusia County, Florida, where she is said to be on vacation.

Sloan came to Michigan for a family reunion in Ypsilanti on Friday, July 5th.was last heard from Sunday July 7th after leaving the Kirk Ridge Apartments where her friend lives.

She was said to not be using social media and her phone was off, adding to concerns. Volusia County is in northeast central Florida where Daytona Beach is located.

Crime Stoppers held a press conference Thursday offering a $10,000 reward. Worried family members went all-out to find the girl, even passing out flyers.