One arrested after Walgreens pharmacy window smashed open

- In yet another smash and grab in metro Detroit, four thieves smashed their way into an Eastpointe Walgreens but this time, they didn't all get away.

One of the four suspects was chased down by police and arrested but police are still looking for the other three thieves.

Police say just before 1 a.m. Tuesday, four men arrived in a stolen pickup truck. They used a crowbar and a sledge hammer to bust open the pharmacy drive-through window. Once inside, investigators say they took two safes and $20 in pennies.

The men left the scene but as they tried to get away, they found Eastpointe police fast approaching and a chase ensued.

As the suspects sped away, the two large safes fell out of the stolen pickup truck. One of the safes, carrying prescription drugs, broke open but the suspects kept trying to avoid police.

The chase continued into Detroit and ended at Nottingham and Grayton. That's when police say all four suspects jumped out and began to run away.

Police were able to catch the driver, a 20-year-old man from Detroit. He was arrested and police are seeking charges with the Macomb County Prosecutors Office. Investigators say they are looking to have him formally arraigned on Wednesday.

Police say they are reviewing surveillance video to learn more about the three other suspects. The window they broke has been boarded up and investigators are working to collect fingerprints and DNA evidence.

They are also investigating if this smash and grab is connected to the other recent smash and grabs across Metro Detroit.