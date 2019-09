- The Farmington Hills Police Department is investigating a rollover crash that happened at the intersection of 11 Mile and Inkster Road Saturday evening around 8:15.

Witnessed reported to police that two vehicles collided in the intersection, one vehicle was traveling southbound on Inkster Road and the other one was traveling easy bound on 11 Mile.

Medics arrived and one driver was pronounced dead at the scene and the other driver is being treated for injuries.

Police say traffic investigators are currently investigating the crash and ask that anyone who may have witnessed it call 248-871-2610.

