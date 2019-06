- Around 2:50 p.m. Sunday police and medics were sent to Harper and Harrell on Detroit's east side for a fatal traffic accident.

A 55-year-old pedestrian was hit and pronounced dead at the scene after being hit by a 28-year-old motorcyclist.

The motorcyclist was sent to the hospital where he is in critical condition.

No further information has been given and police continue to investigate.

