- According to police one person is dead and another is injured after a shooting that took place on Harlow and W 7 mile road around 5:30 p.m.

Both victim’s one male and one female in their 20’s have been injured; the man has been reported dead.

Police say they are unsure of the circumstances of this incident but the female victim was shot in the stomach and sent to a local hospital, while the male victim was pronounced dead on scene.

\No suspect information has been released at this time.

Stay with Fox 2 for more updates.