- Detroit Police are investigating a hit and run vehicle accident that happened Sunday morning around 12:30 a.m. in the area of Schoolcraft and St. Mary’s Street.

Authorities told FOX 2 that the victims, a 23-year-old man and 19-year-old woman, drove through the intersection and an unknown vehicle struck them, causing them to rollover. The unidentified vehicle then fled the scene.

Medics conveyed both victims to a local hospital. One was listed in critical condition and the other in stable condition.

Police say the investigation is still ongoing.

