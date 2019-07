- Troy Police said one person was killed Monday afternoon when a car crossed the median of Big Beaver and hit them head on.

Police said the crash happened around 2 p.m. near the intersection of Big Beaver and John R. According to police, a car driving west crossed over the median, into the eastbound lanes, and crashed into another vehicle head-on.

One person in that car was pronounced dead. The driver of the car that crossed the median is in serious condition.

Police have not offered a cause for the crash.