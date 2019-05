- The Detroit Police Department says at least one person is dead and another is seriously injured after a speeding motorcycle crashed into the side of an SUV.

Detroit police were called to East Warren and Gratiot around 2 p.m. Friday to the violent crash.

According to investigators, preliminary information show the motorcycle was speeding when it t-boned a mid-sized SUV.

There were two people on the motorcycle and both were thrown from the bike. It's not known if the passenger or driver of the bike was the one that was killed.

Police did not say if anyone in the SUV was hurt.

