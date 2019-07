- It's known as the "Superfortress." That nickname isn't an exaggeration, either.

The FIFI Boeing B-29 was one of the largest aircraft in the air during World War 2 and it just landed in Oakland County on Monday.

The beast of an aircraft is the headliner of the Commemorative Air Force AirPower History Tour, which takes place as one of the July 4 celebrations this Independence Day.

"They built about 4,400 of them. It was made to fly the long range missions to Japan," said Paul Stojkov, a pilot with the tour. "It was made to fly the long range missions to Japan. And obviously to carry the nuclear weapons."

The FIFI is one of two Superfortresses that still fly. Part of the reason it still flies is because the aircraft never saw any combat. Delivered on July 31, 1945, a mere week after a nuclear bomb fell on Hiroshima, it was primarily used as a trainer.

Now, it's primary use is more of an aesthetic one. Spectators interested in riding on the B-29 can purchase rides and tour the plane while it's not in the air.

"You go in the front, through the forward bomb bay, you come through the cockpit and out the nose gear," said Stojkov.

During the event, the bomber will be joined by other wartime aircraft, offering visitors an authentic look at the aviation that played an integral part during the war. That authentic look extends to younger audiences especially.

"We're trying really hard to get the youth of today inspired, keep them on a good track in life whether it's aviation or whatever - mechanics, pilots," said Stojkov.

Tours open to the public on Wednesday, wrapping up on Sunday.