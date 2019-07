- Hydraulics squeaking. Engines roaring. Diesel spewing.

But this isn't slam poetry hour. For Detroit residents living near Plymouth Road and Shirley Avenue, these are the ancillary effects of living next to Smooth Truck Driving School. At least they were until Wednesday.

"He was trying to get zoning, but they couldn't," said Ernest Bradley.

Smooth Truck Driving School was until recently, very much in operation. Much to the dismay of area residents, the excess noise and fumes catalyzed some viewers into complaining to the city and news about the school.

"No peace at all. My wife was gonna barbeque one day, and the smell of diesel was so bad so she couldn't barbeque," said Bradley.

The concerned citizen said the trucks would be in operation from 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. every day. The constant strain on his nose and ears became so bad he grew suspicious of the company's legality. Turns out, he was right.

The city said they shut down the operation in the middle of the week because they didn't have the certificate of occupancy. Much to the delight of the residents.

"They can take it someplace else," said Tyrone Scott. "This is a residential neighborhood. They shouldn't be in a residential neighborhood. This is frustrating, very frustrating."

However, anyone bothered by the operation may not be out of the woods yet. The city said if Smooth Truck Driving School goes through the zoning and licensing process and get approved, they'll have the legal right to operate.

Much to the dismay of residents.