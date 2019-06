- The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA), announced Monday that it has siezed almost 128 pounds of cocaine found inside a hidden compartment in a car last month.

The CBSA said a 29-year-old man was arrested at the border crossing when he arrived on the Canadian side of the border and was referred for a secondary examination. CBSA officers inspecting vehicle were assisted by a detector dog team and an x-ray was performed on the car, where the 48 bricks were found hidden inside an after-market compartment int he car.

The driver, Olanrewaju Michael Ojelade, of Branfrod, Ontario, was arrested and charged with

One count of importing a schedule 1 substance (cocaine) contrary the Controlled Drugs Substances Act (CDSA)

One count of possession of a schedule 1 substance (cocaine) contrary the CDSA

One count of trafficking of a schedule 1 substance (cocaine) contrary to the CDSA.

"This seizure demonstrates, once again, the CBSA’s ongoing commitment to stopping the smuggling of drugs into our communities," said Tom Rankin, District Director, St. Clair District Operations, Canada Border Services Agency

The CBSA and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) announced the arrest. The officer in charge of the local RCMP division said the department is fully committed to stop traffickers.

“Those who traffic in illicit drugs destroy lives, homes and communities. The RCMP remains fully committed to enforcing laws against illicit drugs to their fullest extent.” - Inspector Leslie Meagher, Officer in Charge, London RCMP Detachment.

FOX 2 reported this story from Southfield, Mich.