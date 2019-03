- Almost 3 dozen dogs were found living in a garage at a Roseville cemetery Saturday.

A cemetery at Little Mack and Masonic a bizarre backdrop to a makeshift dog rescue.

Police say someone called to report the dogs being kept in cages there.

A 51-year-old Oakland County woman says she runs a rescue and was keeping them there temporarily, while she lived in the house next door.

But, responding officers reported the conditions were bad enough the dogs needed to be rescued.

We're told most of them appear to be neglected and some will need medical care.

Roseville police say the woman didn't have a license to run a rescue in the city.

It's too early in the investigation to know if she will be charged.

