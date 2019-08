- A commercial truck's boom struck the Dingell Drive overpass near Detroit Metropolitan Airport in Romulus Friday.

Eastbound Eureka Road is closed at Wayne Road blocking the eastbound airport access. The crash happened just before noon because the truck's boom or crane, was not stowed at the time of impact while heading eastbound on Eureka, according to an airport spokesperson.

The driver of the truck was injured by falling concrete and hospitalized. Another person, who was injured in a nearby car, was treated at the scene and released.

"Traffic around the south end of Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport is being rerouted. Eastbound Eureka Road-between Wayne Road and Middle Belt Road-and the Dingell Drive ramp to eastbound Eureka are closed," a statement from DTW said.

MDOT recommends that traffic go northbound on Wayne Road to reach the airport. Despite eastbound construction, MDOT tweeted to use the route and expect delays.

"Contractors with the Wayne County Airport Authority are currently assessing the structural damage to the bridge," said a spokesperson. "The roadways may be closed through the holiday weekend. Westbound Eureka Road is open."