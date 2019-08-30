< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox2detroit.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story426443098" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 Overpass damaged in truck crash near Metro Airport Airport"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-426443098.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-426443098");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-426443098-426443052"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/30/Metro%20Airport%20bridge%20damage1_1567210080462.jpg_7627937_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/30/Metro%20Airport%20bridge%20damage1_1567210080462.jpg_7627937_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/30/Metro%20Airport%20bridge%20damage1_1567210080462.jpg_7627937_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/30/Metro%20Airport%20bridge%20damage1_1567210080462.jpg_7627937_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/30/Metro%20Airport%20bridge%20damage1_1567210080462.jpg_7627937_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-426443098-426443052" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/30/Metro%20Airport%20bridge%20damage1_1567210080462.jpg_7627937_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/30/Metro%20Airport%20bridge%20damage1_1567210080462.jpg_7627937_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/30/Metro%20Airport%20bridge%20damage1_1567210080462.jpg_7627937_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/30/Metro%20Airport%20bridge%20damage1_1567210080462.jpg_7627937_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/30/Metro%20Airport%20bridge%20damage1_1567210080462.jpg_7627937_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> Posted Aug 30 2019 08:09PM EDT

ROMULUS, Mich. (FOX 2)</strong> - A commercial truck's boom struck the Dingell Drive overpass near Detroit Metropolitan Airport in Romulus Friday.</p><p>Eastbound Eureka Road is closed at Wayne Road blocking the eastbound airport access. The crash happened just before noon because the truck's boom or crane, was not stowed at the time of impact while heading eastbound on Eureka, according to an airport spokesperson. </p><p>The driver of the truck was injured by falling concrete and hospitalized. Another person, who was injured in a nearby car, was treated at the scene and released.</p><p>"Traffic around the south end of Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport is being rerouted. Eastbound Eureka Road-between Wayne Road and Middle Belt Road-and the Dingell Drive ramp to eastbound Eureka are closed," a statement from DTW said.</p><p>MDOT recommends that traffic go northbound on Wayne Road to reach the airport. Despite eastbound construction, MDOT tweeted to use the route and expect delays. </p><p>"Contractors with the Wayne County Airport Authority are currently assessing the structural damage to the bridge," said a spokesperson. "The roadways may be closed through the holiday weekend. More Local News Stories

Roop Raj's response to 'Where you came from' gets groundswell of support

Not only is Roop Raj an award-winning anchor and reporter - but his tolerance and grace are being lauded across the internet following an ignorant comment. 

His social meda responde to a viewer who asked "where he came from" has more than 2,000 likes and drawn attention everywhere from Newsweek to the Michigan attorney general. 

Raj shared his thoughts across Facebook, Twitter and Instagram responding to the comment with "I don't know where you came from ... but here in America ..." to which he said "To that ignorance, I replied, 'Troy, I'm from Troy, Mi. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Roop Raj's response to 'Where you came from' gets groundswell of support</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 30 2019 10:03PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 30 2019 10:18PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Not only is Roop Raj an award-winning anchor and reporter - but his tolerance and grace are being lauded across the internet following an ignorant comment. </p><p>His social meda responde to a viewer who asked "where he came from" has more than 2,000 likes and drawn attention everywhere from Newsweek to the Michigan attorney general. </p><p>Raj shared his thoughts across Facebook, Twitter and Instagram responding to the comment with "I don't know where you came from ... but here in America ..." to which he said "To that ignorance, I replied, 'Troy, I'm from Troy, Mi. No sarcasm. No hate. There is enough of that out there. I was born and raised in America and love this country as much as someone who may not look like me."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/worries-ensue-over-hurricane-dorrian-as-floridians-arrive-in-dtw" title="Worries ensue over Hurricane Dorrian as Floridians arrive in DTW" data-articleId="426438149" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/30/Floridians_fleeing_state_for_safety_ahea_0_7627692_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/30/Floridians_fleeing_state_for_safety_ahea_0_7627692_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/30/Floridians_fleeing_state_for_safety_ahea_0_7627692_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/30/Floridians_fleeing_state_for_safety_ahea_0_7627692_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/30/Floridians_fleeing_state_for_safety_ahea_0_7627692_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 2 News" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Worries ensue over Hurricane Dorrian as Floridians arrive in DTW</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 30 2019 07:25PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Residents of Florida escaping the impending doom that is Hurricane Dorian arrived in Detroit in a flurry.</p><p>"We have two homes, one in Miami Beach and one in Tampa Florida, so we had to get out," said one Floridian.</p><p>"I came to see my family and play golf, but here I am and I guess I am going to get out of the hurricane," said another Floridian.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/chinese-national-found-with-ballistic-armor-at-metro-airport" title="Chinese national found with ballistic armor at Metro Airport" data-articleId="426428175" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2018/05/23/GettyImages-699030_1527105260284_5573140_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2018/05/23/GettyImages-699030_1527105260284_5573140_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2018/05/23/GettyImages-699030_1527105260284_5573140_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2018/05/23/GettyImages-699030_1527105260284_5573140_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2018/05/23/GettyImages-699030_1527105260284_5573140_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Detroit Metro Airport (Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. Chinese national found with ballistic armor at Metro Airport

A Chinese national was stopped at Detroit Metropolitan Airport after he was found with body armor Aug. 18 - leading to a large discovery of weapons at his home.

The Chinese traveler was coming from Beijing when he was stopped by U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officers who found undeclared ballistic armor and tactical clothing in his luggage.

Officers worked with other agencies to search the man's residence where it was found he possessed a weapons cache at his U.S. residence, which appeared to include prohibited items such as high capacity magazines and "bump-stock" devices. (Photo by HEIKO JUNGE/AFP/Getty Images)" title="1128225033_1567195486055-400801"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Northern lights to illuminate night sky in some parts of US over Labor Day weekend</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/forever-21-reportedly-considering-filing-for-bankruptcy"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/28/getty_forever21storefront_082819_1567037835278_7623618_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="A Forever 21 store in Times Square is shown in a file photo. (Photo by Michael Brochstein/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)" title="getty_forever21storefront_082819-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Forever 21 reportedly considering filing for bankruptcy</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/oakland-company-behind-first-marijuana-breathalyzer-raises-fresh-30m-in-funding"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/28/TX281A_FIRST%20POT%20BREATHALYZER_00.00.01.17_1567013736590.png_7622388_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Hound Labs, a startup that aims to make the first marijuana breathalyzer, raised a fresh $30 million on Aug. 27, 2019" title="TX281A_FIRST POT BREATHALYZER_00.00.01.17_1567013736590.png-405538.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Oakland company behind first marijuana breathalyzer raises fresh $30M in funding</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/family-claims-alaska-airlines-lost-unaccompanies-daughter-13-during-layover"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/27/getty_alaskaairlinesfile_082719_1566952772555_7620951_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="An Alaska Airlines plane is shown on a runway in a file photo. (Photo by Robert Alexander/Getty Images)" title="getty_alaskaairlinesfile_082719-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Family claims Alaska Airlines ‘lost' unaccompanied daughter, 13, during layover</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4191_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4191"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div id="article_10155_65880_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/overpass-damaged-in-truck-crash-near-metro-airport" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/30/Metro%20Airport%20bridge%20damage1_1567210080462.jpg_7627937_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/30/Metro%20Airport%20bridge%20damage1_1567210080462.jpg_7627937_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/30/Metro%20Airport%20bridge%20damage1_1567210080462.jpg_7627937_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/30/Metro%20Airport%20bridge%20damage1_1567210080462.jpg_7627937_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/30/Metro%20Airport%20bridge%20damage1_1567210080462.jpg_7627937_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Overpass damaged in truck crash near Metro Airport</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/worries-ensue-over-hurricane-dorrian-as-floridians-arrive-in-dtw" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/30/Floridians_fleeing_state_for_safety_ahea_0_7627692_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/30/Floridians_fleeing_state_for_safety_ahea_0_7627692_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/30/Floridians_fleeing_state_for_safety_ahea_0_7627692_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/30/Floridians_fleeing_state_for_safety_ahea_0_7627692_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/30/Floridians_fleeing_state_for_safety_ahea_0_7627692_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Worries ensue over Hurricane Dorrian as Floridians arrive in DTW</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/chinese-national-found-with-ballistic-armor-at-metro-airport" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2018/05/23/GettyImages-699030_1527105260284_5573140_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2018/05/23/GettyImages-699030_1527105260284_5573140_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2018/05/23/GettyImages-699030_1527105260284_5573140_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2018/05/23/GettyImages-699030_1527105260284_5573140_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2018/05/23/GettyImages-699030_1527105260284_5573140_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Detroit&#x20;Metro&#x20;Airport&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Bill&#x20;Pugliano&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Chinese national found with ballistic armor at Metro Airport</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/welcome-to-gong-meditation-the-2-000-year-old-therapy-here-to-help-your-healing-process" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/30/Welcome_to_gong_therapy__which_targets_s_0_7627742_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/30/Welcome_to_gong_therapy__which_targets_s_0_7627742_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/30/Welcome_to_gong_therapy__which_targets_s_0_7627742_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/30/Welcome_to_gong_therapy__which_targets_s_0_7627742_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/30/Welcome_to_gong_therapy__which_targets_s_0_7627742_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Welcome to gong meditation, the 2,000-year-old therapy here to help your healing process</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/person-of-interest-id-d-in-case-of-dead-woman-found-in-burning-waterford-home" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/30/waterford%20fire%20person%20of%20interest_1567203105865.jpg_7627729_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/30/waterford%20fire%20person%20of%20interest_1567203105865.jpg_7627729_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/30/waterford%20fire%20person%20of%20interest_1567203105865.jpg_7627729_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/30/waterford%20fire%20person%20of%20interest_1567203105865.jpg_7627729_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/30/waterford%20fire%20person%20of%20interest_1567203105865.jpg_7627729_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Person of interest ID'd in case of dead woman found in burning Waterford home</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static 