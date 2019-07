- It was just before noon on Wednesday when Tyler Keleman was on Meyers near Intervale in Detroit.

"I was pulling out of cement company when it happened," said Tyler Keleman. "When I was pulling out. there was a car coming out of a cement company and a semi-truck barreling down the road."

But Tyler and other witnesses tell Fox 2 the car, a white Chrysler Sebring convertible tried to pass the truck.

"And when they got to the scene the moment of impact the car just started rolling from there," he said.

It's unclear who was behind the wheel of the Sebring but the driver who the car is registered to, had just paid to renew and reinstate his license on July 1st.

The owner of the car had his license suspended in 2015 and 2018 before his license was terminated in June of this year.

Sky Fox captured the aftermath as the car landed on its top. The driver was trapped inside the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the truck was uninjured. Calls by FOX 2 to his company, NSS Construction, went unanswered

As the investigation continues some truckers have been forced to wait to make a delivery on this street.

But for the trucker who witnessed this incident he admits, it's difficult realizing he saw this tragedy unfold right in front of him.

"I'm trying to process what just happened," said Keleman. "I'm shaken from it."