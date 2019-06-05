< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox2detroit.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story410914190" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="410914190" data-article-version="1.0">Pack of friends raises more than $28,000 for Leukemia and Lymphoma Society</h1>
</header> addthis:url="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/local-news/pack-of-friends-raises-more-than-28-000-for-leukemia-and-lymphoma-society" addthis:title="Pack of friends raises more than $28,000 for Leukemia and Lymphoma Society"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-410914190.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-410914190");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_410914190_410909439_199995"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WJBK"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_410914190_410909439_199995";this.videosJson='[{"id":"410909439","video":"571344","title":"Pack%20of%20friends%20raises%20more%20than%20%2428%2C000%20for%20Leukemia%20and%20Lymphoma%20Society","caption":"Madyson%20formed%20a%20team%20of%20six%20girlfriends%2C%20backed%20by%20their%20supportive%20parents%2C%20who%20called%20themselved%20The%20Dreamers%2C%20never%20really%20dreaming%20they%27d%20have%20such%20a%20big%20impact.%20But%20they%20did.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox2detroit.com%2Fmedia.fox2detroit.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F06%2F05%2FPack_of_friends_raises_more_than__28_000_0_7353907_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wjbk.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F06%2F05%2FPack_of_friends_raises_more_than__28_000_for_Leu_571344_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1654344348%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3D8DlJ6vzQanQFJed-TEHZpFF3_Pk","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wjbk/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox2detroit.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Fpack-of-friends-raises-more-than-28-000-for-leukemia-and-lymphoma-society"}},"createDate":"Jun 05 2019 08:05AM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WJBK"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_410914190_410909439_199995",video:"571344",poster:"https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/05/Pack_of_friends_raises_more_than__28_000_0_7353907_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Madyson%2520formed%2520a%2520team%2520of%2520six%2520girlfriends%252C%2520backed%2520by%2520their%2520supportive%2520parents%252C%2520who%2520called%2520themselved%2520The%2520Dreamers%252C%2520never%2520really%2520dreaming%2520they%2527d%2520have%2520such%2520a%2520big%2520impact.%2520But%2520they%2520did.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wjbk.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/06/05/Pack_of_friends_raises_more_than__28_000_for_Leu_571344_1800.mp4?Expires=1654344348&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=8DlJ6vzQanQFJed-TEHZpFF3_Pk",eventLabel:"Pack%20of%20friends%20raises%20more%20than%20%2428%2C000%20for%20Leukemia%20and%20Lymphoma%20Society-410909439",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wjbk/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox2detroit.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Fpack-of-friends-raises-more-than-28-000-for-leukemia-and-lymphoma-society"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 05 2019 08:36AM EDT</span></p>
<p class="videoPostedDate-410914190"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Jun 05 2019 08:05AM EDT<span></p> data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/05/Pack_of_friends_raises_more_than__28_000_0_7353907_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/05/Pack_of_friends_raises_more_than__28_000_0_7353907_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/05/Pack_of_friends_raises_more_than__28_000_0_7353907_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/05/Pack_of_friends_raises_more_than__28_000_0_7353907_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/05/Pack_of_friends_raises_more_than__28_000_0_7353907_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-410914190-410909424" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/05/Pack_of_friends_raises_more_than__28_000_0_7353907_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/05/Pack_of_friends_raises_more_than__28_000_0_7353907_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/05/Pack_of_friends_raises_more_than__28_000_0_7353907_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/05/Pack_of_friends_raises_more_than__28_000_0_7353907_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/05/Pack_of_friends_raises_more_than__28_000_0_7353907_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-410914190" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>(FOX 2)</strong> - "I wasn't even sure how we were going to raise a thousand dollars at first."</p><p>But 14-year-old Madyson Howard and her friends had a goal, to raise $10,000 dollars for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society in memory of her great aunt Betty Elmhirst who died at the age of 53 one year ago after a long struggle with lymphoma.</p><p>"It really hit me because I didn't get to spend a lot of time with her but when she passed away I knew that I really wanted to do something to help," Madyson said. </p><p>So that's what she did. She formed a team of six girlfriends, backed by their supportive parents, who called themselves The Dreamers, never really dreaming they'd have such a big impact. But they did.</p><p>They baked cookies for a bake sale, organized a bottle drive, held a movie night and restaurant night and send hundreds of emails and letters urging friends and family to donate.</p><p>"Total? After grand finale, like the last day? I think it was $28,000? Like a little over $28,000," Madyson told us.</p><p>And they did all that in just seven weeks.</p><p>"The biggest thing that I'm sure all of us have ever done," Madyson said.</p><p>The effort earned Madyson a Student of the Year designation from the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, as well as a $2,500 scholarship to college. But these girls are just freshman at Henry Ford II High School in Utica Community Schools, and now that they've had this experience of organizing, of volunteering and of helping others, they just want to do more.</p><p>"We just really enjoyed it, it felt really good at the end. So we just want to help out any way we can," said friend Mia Rooney. </p><p>The girls say they don't know what cause they'll take on next but they definitely want to continue to volunteer and encourage other teenagers to do the same.</p><p>"Donate and volunteer as much as you can. <section class="module mod-story-snippet">
<header class="mod-header no_header_style">
<h3>More Local News Stories</h3>
</header> data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/05/Barricaded_gunman_situation_in_Ferndale__0_7353071_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/05/Barricaded_gunman_situation_in_Ferndale__0_7353071_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/05/Barricaded_gunman_situation_in_Ferndale__0_7353071_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/05/Barricaded_gunman_situation_in_Ferndale__0_7353071_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/05/Barricaded_gunman_situation_in_Ferndale__0_7353071_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A barricaded gunman situation has come to an end in Ferndale early Wednesday morning after a standoff with police that lasted several hours." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>70-year-old man found dead after nearly 5-hour standoff with police in Ferndale</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 05 2019 05:35AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 05 2019 08:18AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A 70-year-old man at the center of a barricaded situation in Ferndale was found dead overnight inside the apartment building. </p><p>Police were called to Withington West, which is north of Nine Mile and west of Woodward, around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday after neighbors heard shots fired inside the building. </p><p>Police evacuated everyone inside the apartment building and told neighbors in nearby houses to stay inside and away from windows. They were then able to get the suspect confined to one area of the building. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/eastpointe-adopts-ranked-choice-voting-to-get-more-minorities-elected" title="Eastpointe adopts ranked-choice voting to get more minorities elected" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/05/Eastpointe_adopts_ranked_choice_voting_t_0_7353048_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/05/Eastpointe_adopts_ranked_choice_voting_t_0_7353048_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/05/Eastpointe_adopts_ranked_choice_voting_t_0_7353048_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/05/Eastpointe_adopts_ranked_choice_voting_t_0_7353048_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/05/Eastpointe_adopts_ranked_choice_voting_t_0_7353048_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Eastpointe is the first city in Michigan to adopt ranked-choice voting. It will cost the city thousands of dollars but it is a drop in the bucket compared to the $1 million it would have cost to fight the justice department in court." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Eastpointe adopts ranked-choice voting to get more minorities elected</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 2 Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 05 2019 12:14AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Eastpointe is the first city in Michigan to adopt ranked-choice voting. It will cost the city thousands of dollars but it is a drop in the bucket compared to the $1 million it would have cost to fight the justice department in court.</p><p>"If there are four people running for a city council seat or three people running, each voter will have the opportunity to rank their preference," said Robert Ihrie, city attorney.</p><p>Ranked-choice voting --- if a federal judge approves it, that's how Eastpointe residents will pick council members in the 2019 city election.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/police-at-scene-of-barricaded-gunman-in-ferndale-apartment-building" title="Man found dead after standoff with police at Ferndale apartment" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/04/Police_at_scene_of_barricaded_gunman_in__0_7353023_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/04/Police_at_scene_of_barricaded_gunman_in__0_7353023_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/04/Police_at_scene_of_barricaded_gunman_in__0_7353023_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/04/Police_at_scene_of_barricaded_gunman_in__0_7353023_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/04/Police_at_scene_of_barricaded_gunman_in__0_7353023_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Police have surrounded the Withington West 415 apartment building and are asking neighbors to stay away from windows." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Man found dead after standoff with police at Ferndale apartment</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 2 Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 04 2019 11:14PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 05 2019 08:15AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A 70-year-old man at the center of a barricaded situation in Ferndale was found dead overnight inside the apartment building. </p><p>Police were called to Withington West, which is north of Nine Mile and west of Woodward, around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday after neighbors heard shots fired inside the building. </p><p>Police evacuated everyone inside the apartment building and told neighbors in nearby houses to stay inside and away from windows. <section class="mod-wrapper mod-infinite-grid hide-for-large-up">
<header class="mod-header"><h3>Sponsored Stories:</h3></header> Kamala Harris, Saturday in San Francisco." title="Kamala_1559435457659-405538.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Protester jumps on stage, grabs microphone from Kamala Harris during SF Democratic Convention</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/virginia-beach-officials-id-shooter-who-killed-12-at-city-building"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/01/virginia_beach_victims_1559411479989_7343321_ver1.0_320_180.PNG');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="PICS Virginia Beach victims 060119-401720"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Officials ID Virginia Beach gunman as city employee</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" <div class="links">
<h4>FOX 2 News App</h4>
</div>
<div class="links">
<h4>FOX 2 Weather App</h4>
</div> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down">
<header class="mod-header">
<h3>Most Recent</h3>
</header> data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/05/Barricaded_gunman_situation_in_Ferndale__0_7353071_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/05/Barricaded_gunman_situation_in_Ferndale__0_7353071_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/05/Barricaded_gunman_situation_in_Ferndale__0_7353071_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/05/Barricaded_gunman_situation_in_Ferndale__0_7353071_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>70-year-old man found dead after nearly 5-hour standoff with police in Ferndale</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/eastpointe-adopts-ranked-choice-voting-to-get-more-minorities-elected" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/05/eastpointe_1559707456786_7353287_ver1.0_160_90.JPG" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/05/eastpointe_1559707456786_7353287_ver1.0_1280_720.JPG 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/05/eastpointe_1559707456786_7353287_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/05/eastpointe_1559707456786_7353287_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/05/eastpointe_1559707456786_7353287_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Eastpointe adopts ranked-choice voting to get more minorities elected</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/police-at-scene-of-barricaded-gunman-in-ferndale-apartment-building" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/04/Ferndale%20police%20scene_1559704157872.jpg_7352842_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/04/Ferndale%20police%20scene_1559704157872.jpg_7352842_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/04/Ferndale%20police%20scene_1559704157872.jpg_7352842_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/04/Ferndale%20police%20scene_1559704157872.jpg_7352842_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/04/Ferndale%20police%20scene_1559704157872.jpg_7352842_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Man found dead after standoff with police at Ferndale apartment</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/sexual-misconduct-with-student-by-east-english-village-employee-claim-investigated" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/04/Employee_at_East_English_Village_accused_0_7352772_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/04/Employee_at_East_English_Village_accused_0_7352772_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/04/Employee_at_East_English_Village_accused_0_7352772_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/04/Employee_at_East_English_Village_accused_0_7352772_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/04/Employee_at_East_English_Village_accused_0_7352772_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Sexual misconduct with student by East English Village employee claim investigated</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/rick-snyder-fires-back-at-search-warrant-reports-in-flint-probe" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2018/12/12/gov.%20rick%20snyder_1544661527179.jpg_6517400_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2018/12/12/gov.%20rick%20snyder_1544661527179.jpg_6517400_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2018/12/12/gov.%20rick%20snyder_1544661527179.jpg_6517400_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2018/12/12/gov.%20rick%20snyder_1544661527179.jpg_6517400_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, <footer class="mod-footer light">
<a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a>
</footer> 