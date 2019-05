- Michigan State troopers were looking into a crash that happened Sunday morning around 1:50 a.m.

Authorities say troopers were dispatched to westbound I-94 and Connor in Detroit for a crash. The preliminary investigation revealed that a passenger's vehicle had broken down in the travel lanes of I-94. The occupants of the vehicle then got out to look at the car.

While the occupants were look looking at the car, a second vehicle, also traveling westbound, struck the them and the car.

Both occupants were then transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the second vehicle was not injured and police do not believe that alcohol or drugs were a factor.