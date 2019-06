- A lot of people filling up Hart Plaza today in Downtown Detroit showing their Pride.

Motor City Pride dates back to 1972 when the first march was held in Downtown Detroit to protest homophobic laws.

“I wanted to make a point of coming, it’s all about building a community so it’s always great to get out and celebrate with everyone,” Jacquise Purifoy said.

The event grows every year.

“Oh I love it, it’s so much fun to be in a really nice open community, where anyone can be whatever they are,” Anna Cervantes said.

People were lined up well before today’s festivities began.

“It’s just some of the most welcoming people you’ll meet, a lot of people here that’ll have friendly conversations with you, really doesn’t matter what identity you have for yourself, it’s just a matter of talking to people and having a great time, the love of pride,” Marc Klockow said.

The rest of the festivities will continue Sunday with a Pride parade at noon.