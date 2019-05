- Police have released the person in custody after two shootings were reported along metro Detroit freeways earlier this week.

Michigan State Police took a 25-year-old man from Romulus into custody Tuesday morning in connection with two shootings along I-94 near I-275. Early Wednesday morning MSP said after further investigation and interviews they have released the man and are continuing the investigation.

Police didn't give any other details at this time.

The two shootings were reported about 24 hours apart of each other. One was reported early Monday morning and another was reported Tuesday around 1 a.m.

No one was hurt in either of the shootings but at least two cars were shot at and damaged.

In the first instance, the victim said the shooter was in a silver Pontiac Grand Prix. Later on Tuesday police said they believed the two shootings were connected.