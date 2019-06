- Police are at the scene of a fatal shooting at Eight Mile and Lahser Tuesday afternoon.

A man was shot at the intersection on the Detroit side of the street and critically wounded. He later died at the hospital from his wound, according to police.

He was driving a black Jeep SUV northbound on Lahser when a white Jeep or SUV pulled out of the iPawn business parking lot and started shooting.

The suspect is still at large.

