Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged two men in connection to the murder of Diano Johnson, a gay man.

Anthony Brock, 28, and Darnell Wilson,30, were both charged with one count each of First Degree Murder, Felony Murder, Armed Robbery, Carjacking, Unlawful Imprisonment, Felon in Possession of a Forearm, and six counts Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony.

Brock was also charged with Arson, for allegedly setting Johnson's car on Fire.